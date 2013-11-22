FRANKFURT, Nov 22 The key euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rate rose on Friday after the European
Central Bank's president quashed speculation that the bank had
held more discussions on taking its deposit rate into negative
territory.
Mario Draghi said on Thursday that the ECB had nothing new
to say about instituting negative deposit rates since discussing
the tool at its November policy meeting.
His comments came a day after news agency Bloomberg reported
from sources that the central bank was considering making banks
pay 0.1 percent annual interest to deposit cash with it
overnight, if it needs to take new measures to prop up the
economy and stave off deflation.
Also, ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on
Thursday there was only a very low risk of general deflation in
the euro zone.
On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
rose to 0.223 percent from 0.217 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate increased to 0.321
percent from 0.316 percent and the one-week rate
rose to 0.114 percent from 0.108 percent. The overnight Eonia
rate rose to 0.108 percent from 0.091 percent.
Excess liquidity, the amount of money in the
market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations,
fell to a two-year low of 156 billion euros and is reaching
levels where it puts upward pressure on market rates.
Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the European Central Bank's main refinancing rate once excess
liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range
of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
6 month
9 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)