FRANKFURT, Nov 25 Euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates rose on Monday as markets scaled down their expectations of imminent easing by the European Central Bank. ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that the ECB had nothing new to say about instituting negative deposit rates since discussing the tool at its November policy meeting. His comments came a day after news agency Bloomberg reported from sources that the central bank was considering making banks pay 0.1 percent annual interest to deposit cash with it overnight, if it needs to take new measures to prop up the economy and stave off deflation. On Monday, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said Europe's economy was stabilising and that the ECB did not see deflation in the euro zone, while Governing Council member Christian Noyer said interest rates have to remain low for an extended period of time. On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.227 percent from 0.223 percent. The six-month Euribor rate increased to 0.326 percent from 0.321 percent and the one-week rate jumped to 0.124 percent from 0.114 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.117 percent from 0.108 percent. Excess liquidity, the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations, edged up to 159 billion euros but the trend is down and towards levels where it puts upward pressure on market rates. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate once excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)