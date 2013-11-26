FRANKFURT, Nov 26 Euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates rose on Tuesday after the amount of extra money in the financial system fell to its lowest level in more than two years. Excess liquidity, the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations, fell to 152 billion euros, its lowest level since September 2011 and close to levels where it puts upward pressure on market rates. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate once excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Tuesday that while a negative deposit rate was one tool the ECB could use if needed, the central bank expected inflation to gradually rise toward its 2-percent target. His colleague, Governing Council member Ardo Hansson said on Monday that the ECB could cut rates further after having reduced its main refinancing rate to 0.25 percent earlier this month. On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.230 percent from 0.227 percent. The six-month Euribor rate increased to 0.330 percent from 0.326 percent and the one-week rate climbed to 0.133 percent from 0.124 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.132 percent from 0.117 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)