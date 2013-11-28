FRANKFURT, Nov 28 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rate rose on Thursday after a European Central Bank
policymaker indicated no monetary easing was imminent.
ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said that the central
bank would only cut its deposit rate into negative territory
from current zero in an extreme situation, and dampened
speculation the ECB was actively preparing to inject more funds
into the financial system.
Excess liquidity, the amount of money in the
market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations,
is also starting to put upward pressure on market rates.
While it edged up to 163 billion euros, it remains on a
downward path and close to its lowest level since September
2011.
Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the ECB's main refinancing rate once excess liquidity falls
below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to
200 billion euros.
On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
increased to 0.233 percent from 0.230 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate rose to 0.329
percent from 0.327 percent while the one-week rate
fell to 0.126 percent from 0.137 percent. The overnight Eonia
rate dipped to 0.123 percent from 0.131 percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
