FRANKFURT, Dec 3 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate rose on Tuesday, extending gains after the European Central Bank said banks will return more of their crisis loans to the ECB than expected. Prospects have also waned for further policy easing by the ECB at its meeting on Thursday, putting upward pressure on short-term market rates and sending the main euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate higher for the fourth session running. On Friday, the ECB said banks would return 7.2 billion euros ($9.76 billion) this week to the central bank, above the 4.5 billion average in a Reuters poll of money-market traders. The money will be paid back on Wednesday. The early repayment will reduce excess liquidity , the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations. A lower level of excess liquidity, currently at 190 billion euros, is starting to put upward pressure on market rates. Excess liquidity was above 800 billion euros early last year. In the run-up to this week's ECB policy meeting, several senior policymakers have played down the prospect of the bank embarking on fresh policy action to aid recovery in the euro zone economy, where inflation is running well below target. On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.239 percent from 0.236 percent. The six-month Euribor rate edged up to 0.332 percent from 0.331 percent while the one-week rate rose to 0.127 percent from 0.124 percent. On Monday, the overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.112 percent from 0.277 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. ($1 = 0.7377 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)