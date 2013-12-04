FRANKFURT, Dec 4 The key euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rate remained unchanged on Wednesday, as
the European Central Bank is expected to keep its policy setting
unchanged at its meeting on Thursday.
In the run-up to this week's ECB policy meeting, several
senior policymakers have played down the prospect of the bank
embarking on fresh policy action to aid recovery in the euro
zone economy, where inflation is running well below target.
On Friday, the ECB said banks would return 7.2 billion euros
this week to the central bank, above the 4.5 billion average in
a Reuters poll of money-market traders. The money will be paid
back on Wednesday.
The early repayment will reduce excess liquidity
, the amount of money in the market beyond what
banks need for their day-to-day operations.
But excess liquidity ticked up, and is now 195 billion
euros, easing upward pressure on short-term money market rates.
A lower level of excess liquidity would put upward pressure
on market rates. Excess liquidity was above 800 billion euros
early last year.
On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
remained unchanged at 0.239 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate edged up to 0.334
percent from 0.332 percent and the one-week rate
rose to 0.130 percent from 0.127 percent. On Tuesday, the
overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.117 percent from 0.112
percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
