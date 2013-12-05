FRANKFURT, Dec 5 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate inched higher on Thursday ahead of the European Central Bank's interest rate decision, pushed up by a drop in excess liquidity. The ECB is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged when it meets on Thursday after it took markets by surprise last month by cutting its main rate to a new record low. Interbank lending rates ticked up nonetheless, pushed higher by a fall in excess liquidity, the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations. It fell to 156 billion euros from 195 billion. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.25 percent, once excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.240 percent from 0.239 percent. The six-month Euribor rate stayed at 0.334 percent while the one-week rate rose to 0.132 percent from 0.130 percent. On Wednesday, the overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.126 percent from 0.117 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)