FRANKFURT, Dec 9 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate rose on Monday as there was no indication that the European Central Bank would launch fresh stimulus measures any time soon. The ECB kept interest rates on hold last week and said it still had a powerful range of options left, including another long-term refinancing operation and the choice of cutting its deposit rate below zero, meaning banks would have to pay to park their money at the ECB overnight. ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch discussed some options, including quantitative easing, in detail in a speech on Monday, but stressed that none of the tools were about to be deployed. Some in the market had expected a signal of easier policy last week but a rise in short-term money market rates on Thursday suggested to many such a step was now not seen as likely. Excess liquidity is at 154 billion euros, close to levels where it is starting to put pressure on short-term money market rates. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate once excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.255 percent from 0.248 percent, hitting its highest level in 15 months. The six-month Euribor rate climbed to 0.353 percent from 0.345 percent while the one-week rate rose to 0.140 percent from 0.137 percent. On Friday, the overnight Eonia rate remained unchanged at 0.127 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.