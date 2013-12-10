FRANKFURT, Dec 10 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate hit a 15-month peak on Tuesday as market expectations that the European Central Bank would launch fresh stimulus measures any time soon faded. The ECB kept interest rates on hold last week and said it still had a powerful range of options left, including another long-term refinancing operation and the choice of cutting its deposit rate below zero, meaning banks would have to pay to park their money at the ECB overnight. ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch went over some options, including quantitative easing, in detail in a speech on Monday, but said none of the tools were about to be deployed. Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations - is now at 157 billion euros, putting it close to levels where it is starting to put pressure on short-term money market rates. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate once excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.260 percent from 0.255 percent, hitting its highest level in 15 months. The six-month Euribor rate climbed to 0.360 percent from 0.353 percent and the one-week rate increased to 0.143 percent from 0.140 percent. On Monday, the overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.125 percent from 0.127 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)