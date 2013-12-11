FRANKFURT, Dec 11 Euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates hit fresh 15-month highs on Wednesday as hopes of a near-term move from the ECB to reverse the recent drop in money market liquidity continued to recede. The ECB kept interest rates on hold last week and although it said it still has a powerful range of options left to help the euro zone, recent comments for policymakers have suggested there is little appetite at present to deploy them. On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.267 percent from 0.260 percent, hitting its highest level since September 2012. The six-month Euribor rate also climbed as it hit 0.366 percent from 0.360 percent with the shorter-term one-week rate rising to 0.147 percent from 0.143 percent. One of the factor driving both money market rates and the euro higher is that the ECB's balance sheet has shrunk 8 percent this year as banks have started paying back the 1 trillion euros they got at the peak of the euro crisis. The bank has said that if necessary it could do another long-term refinancing operation and also has the option of cutting its deposit rate below zero, meaning banks would have to pay to park their money at the ECB overnight. But Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Tuesday that inflation prospects are consistent with the ECB's price-stability objective. "I don't see need to use spectacular measures," he added, referring to aggressive, Federal Reserve-style quantitative easing. Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations - is now at 159 billion euros, putting well within levels where it is puts pressure on short-term money market rates. Overnight Eonia fixed at 0.131 percent on Tuesday, up from 0.125 percent and this week, for the first time since 2008, banks are being charged a premium if they want to swap dollar rate payments into euros rather than the other way around . Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)