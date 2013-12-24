ZURICH, Dec 24 Euro-priced bank-to-bank lending
rates were unchanged on Tuesday, holding steady ahead of the
Christmas holiday.
Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond
what banks need for their day-to-day operations - eased to below
206 billion euros ($282 billion) after rising just
above that last week, when it climbed back above 200 billion for
the first time in almost two months.
The European Central Bank managed to offset its government
bond purchases only partially last week, which meant that excess
liquidity rose even after banks returned almost 23 billion euros
of long-term loans to the central bank early.
The ECB kept interest rates unchanged at a record low of
0.25 percent in December and listed a number of policy tools it
still has left to deploy if needed, without singling out which
one it may consider using next.
On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
was unchanged at 0.294 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate was steady at 0.392
percent, and the shorter-term one-week rate
increased to 0.253 percent from 0.242 percent. Overnight Eonia
fell to 0.158 percent from 0.161 percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
($1 = 0.7296 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)