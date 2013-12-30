FRANKFURT, Dec 30 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate eased on Monday following a month-long pre-Christmas rally driven by concerns about tighter money market conditions. Banks took 168.662 billion euros from the European Central Bank at its extended weekly refinancing operation on Monday, more than the 140 billion euros money market traders had forecast in a Reuters poll. The ECB has made efforts to avoid any liquidity squeeze towards the end of the year and earlier this month it suspended repayments of the ultra-cheap loan until Jan. 15. Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations - has dropped from over 600 billion euros at the start of this year to 200 billion euros on Monday. Concerns about the drop have supported Euribor rates since mid-November, though a spike in excess liquidity to just above 200 billion euros immediately prior to Christmas eased the upward pressure. On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.288 percent from 0.293 percent. The six-month Euribor rate eased to 0.389 percent from 0.392 percent, and the shorter-term one-week rate decreased to 0.198 percent from 0.254 percent. Overnight Eonia rose to 0.192 percent from 0.171 percent on Friday. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7296 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)