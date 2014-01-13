FRANKFURT, Jan 13 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate held steady for a second session running on Monday after the European Central Bank stressed it would act if gains in short-term rates became unwarranted. The ECB left interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting last Thursday and set out two triggers for further action, saying it would try to fight further falls in inflation or an unwarranted rise in money market rates. The rates rose to near a 16-month high late last year on tighter money markets before easing. A sharp drop last week in excess liquidity, or money banks have beyond what they need for their day-by-day operations, supported the rates. Excess liquidity stood at 159 billion euros ($217.39 billion) on Monday, slightly up on the prior session. It is expected to fall again once banks resume their early repayments of the ECB's three-year crisis loans later this week. A drop in excess liquidity is seen pushing up market rates as lenders rely less on central bank funding, with tension in money markets easing. But there is also a risk that if rates rise too quickly they may hold back the fragile recovery. On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged at 0.282 percent. The six-month Euribor rate dipped to 0.389 percent from 0.390 percent and the shorter-term one-week rate was unchanged at 0.175 percent. Overnight Eonia dipped to 0.154 percent on Friday from 0.156 percent the previous day. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7353 euros) ($1 = 0.7314 euros) (Reporting by Eva Taylor)