FRANKFURT, Jan 17 The key euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rate rose to a fresh 16-month high on
Friday as banks grew more confident in turning to the market for
funding instead of the central bank, trimming their liquidity
buffers.
Euro zone banks have been shedding the extra liquidity they
took about two years ago from the European Central Bank's long
term refinancing operations (LTRO) in a sign that trust in the
inter-bank market is returning.
The ECB said as much in its monthly bulletin on Thursday.
"The progressive decline in excess liquidity stemming from
the voluntary repayment of the three-year LTROs was mainly the
result of improved market access for euro area banks," it said.
"The fall in demand for excess liquidity is expected to
continue throughout 2014."
Excess liquidity, or money banks have beyond
what they need for their day-by-day operations, stood at 131
billion euros on Friday, the lowest level since September 2011,
before the ECB launched the LTROs and pumped more than 1
trillion euros into the system to ease banks' funding strains.
Banks have increasingly made use of an option to return the
3-year crisis loans early and are expected to repay another 3.5
billion euros next week, a Reuters poll showed.
The decline in excess liquidity is putting upward pressure
on the interbank lending rates.
On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
rose to 0.302 percent from 0.300 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate rose to 0.408
percent from 0.405 percent and the shorter-term one-week rate
increased to 0.227 percent from 0.210 percent.
Overnight Eonia rose to 0.300 percent on Thursday
from 0.210 percent the previous day.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
($1 = 0.7353 euros)
(Reporting by Eva Taylor)