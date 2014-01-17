FRANKFURT, Jan 17 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate rose to a fresh 16-month high on Friday as banks grew more confident in turning to the market for funding instead of the central bank, trimming their liquidity buffers. Euro zone banks have been shedding the extra liquidity they took about two years ago from the European Central Bank's long term refinancing operations (LTRO) in a sign that trust in the inter-bank market is returning. The ECB said as much in its monthly bulletin on Thursday. "The progressive decline in excess liquidity stemming from the voluntary repayment of the three-year LTROs was mainly the result of improved market access for euro area banks," it said. "The fall in demand for excess liquidity is expected to continue throughout 2014." Excess liquidity, or money banks have beyond what they need for their day-by-day operations, stood at 131 billion euros on Friday, the lowest level since September 2011, before the ECB launched the LTROs and pumped more than 1 trillion euros into the system to ease banks' funding strains. Banks have increasingly made use of an option to return the 3-year crisis loans early and are expected to repay another 3.5 billion euros next week, a Reuters poll showed. The decline in excess liquidity is putting upward pressure on the interbank lending rates. On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.302 percent from 0.300 percent. The six-month Euribor rate rose to 0.408 percent from 0.405 percent and the shorter-term one-week rate increased to 0.227 percent from 0.210 percent. Overnight Eonia rose to 0.300 percent on Thursday from 0.210 percent the previous day. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Eva Taylor)