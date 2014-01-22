FRANKFURT, Jan 22 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate ticked down on Wednesday after banks took up more cash from the European Central Bank, pushing up the amount of extra funds in the euro zone money markets. Higher demand in the ECB's main refinancing operation and a partially failed sterilisation of bond buys are set to inject close to 50 billion euros of extra money in the markets on Wednesday, easing pressure on market rates. Ahead of the settlements, excess liquidity - money banks have beyond what they need for their day-to-day operations - fell to 125 billion euros. This is the lowest level since September 2011, before the ECB launched the long-term refinancing operations and pumped more than 1 trillion euros into the system to ease banks' funding strains. The ECB is following the latest developments in money markets closely, having pledged to intervene should the rise in bank-to-bank lending rates that underpin borrowing costs across the economy become "unwarranted". A gradual rise in the rates is seen to reflect banks beginning to wean off central bank funding and tapping markets again, a kind of normalisation, but if the increase accelerates it could threaten the euro zone's recovery. On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.301 percent from 0.302 percent. The six-month Euribor rate fell to 0.406 percent from 0.409 percent and the shorter-term one-week rate decreased to 0.216 percent from 0.222 percent. Overnight Eonia decreased on Tuesday to 0.351 percent from 0.359 percent the previous session. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)