FRANKFURT, Jan 27 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate remained unchanged on Monday as excess liquidity remained high enough to ease upward pressure on market rates and decreasing expectations that the European Central Bank may have to intervene in the markets. Higher demand in the ECB's main refinancing operation and a partially failed withdrawal of money the ECB spent on its old bond-purchase programme added close to 50 billion euros of extra liquidity to the markets last week, sending overnight rates down. Overnight Eonia fell last week back below the ECB's main refinancing rate of 0.25 percent that banks pay when they borrow at the central bank's still-unrestricted lending operations. It stood at 0.191 percent on Friday, down from 0.210 percent in the previous session, after having fixed above the main refinancing rate for four sessions, the first time since 2011 that this has happened. Excess liquidity - money banks have beyond what they need for their day-to-day operations - stood at 168 billion euros on Monday, easing upward pressure on market rates. On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained at 0.300 percent. The six-month Euribor rate rose to 0.404 percent from 0.401 percent while the shorter-term one-week rate decreased to 0.210 percent from 0.211 percent. Excess liquidity has gradually come down from above 800 billion euros reached after the ECB flooded markets with more than one trillion of long-term loans two years ago. Recently, short-term rates have started to climb towards the ECB's refinancing rate after trading close to the deposit rate. Refi rate is currently 0.25 percent and deposit rate zero. The short-term rate spikes had put pressure of the ECB to step in as a rise in short-term rates effectively tightens monetary conditions and if this happens too quickly, it can derail the recovery, potentially pushing the euro zone's already sub-target inflation even lower. ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot was quoted as saying that the development did not require policy action yet, adding that forward rates had remained relatively stable. The ECB pledged earlier this month to act should the rise in bank-to-bank lending rates that underpin borrowing costs across the economy became "unwarranted". Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)