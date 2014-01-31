FRANKFURT, Jan 31 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate eased for the third day running on Friday after a European Central Bank board member said euro zone policymakers should not take economic recovery for granted. Benoit Coeure, an ECB Executive Board member, said the euro zone recovery is weak and uneven. The ECB holds a policy meeting next Thursday, though a Reuters poll of economists pointed to rates staying on hold until mid-2015. Recent spikes in overnight lending rates had put pressure on the ECB to step in and curb the rise, which if it happens too quickly could even derail the recovery. But the amount of money sloshing around the euro zone's money markets is expected to remain at a high enough level into next week to keep short-term interest rates at current levels. Excess liquidity stood at 158 billion euros 165 billion euros on Thursday. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.296 percent from 0.298 percent. The six-month Euribor rate eased to 0.396 percent from 0.399 percent and the shorter-term one-week rate dropped to 0.188 percent from 0.191 percent. The EONIA overnight lending rate fell further to 0.155 percent from 0.157 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7319 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)