FRANKFURT, Feb 4 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate eased on Tuesday after a slowdown in inflation fed expectations the European Central Bank may take fresh policy action as soon as Thursday. Euro zone inflation eased to 0.7 percent last month, data released on Friday showed, slipping far below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent. The drop fuelled expectations the ECB may act at its policy meeting on Thursday, or a month later. A minority of analysts expect it to cut the main refi rate, currently at 0.25 percent, but it could also choose to take a smaller step, such as ending bond-buy sterilisations, which would add about 175 billion euros in liquidity to markets. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell for the fifth session running to a 3-week low. It dropped to 0.288 percent from 0.290 percent. The six-month Euribor rate remained at 0.387 percent while the shorter-term one-week rate dipped to 0.182 percent from 0.184 percent. The EONIA overnight lending rate fell to 0.140 percent on Monday, sharply down from 0.228 percent on Friday, when banks prepared for the end of the month. Spikes in overnight lending rates earlier this year had put pressure on the ECB to step in and curb the rise, which if it happens too quickly could even derail the recovery. But the amount of money sloshing around the euro zone's money markets is expected to remain at a high enough level in the near term to keep short-term interest rates at current levels. Excess liquidity stood at 186 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)