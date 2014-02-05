FRANKFURT, Feb 5 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate fell on Wednesday after a slowdown in inflation and an expected fall in excess liquidity fed expectations that the European Central Bank may take fresh policy action. Euro zone inflation eased to 0.7 percent last month, slipping far below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent. The drop fuelled expectations the ECB may take action at its policy meeting on Thursday or next month. Meanwhile, excess liquidity, or the amount of money banks have beyond what they need for their day-to-day operations is expected to hit levels that last month sparked volatility in interbank lending rates. Excess liquidity stood at 187 billion euros before the settlement of two ECB operations that are expected to take it down by another 44 billion euros. An "unwarranted" tightening of short-term money markets was one scenario ECB President Mario Draghi set out after the January meeting that could trigger policy action. The other was a deterioration in the medium-term inflation outlook. The vast majority of 24 traders polled by Reuters said they did not expect the ECB to take its refinancing rate lower than the current 0.25 percent on Thursday or make any moves that could increase money supply and boost inflation. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell for the sixth session in a row, to 0.287 percent from 0.288 percent. The six-month Euribor rate decreased to 0.386 percent from 0.387 percent while the shorter-term one-week rate rose to 0.189 percent from 0.182 percent. The EONIA overnight lending rate fell to 0.133 percent on Tuesday from 0.140 percent on Monday. Spikes in overnight lending rates earlier this year had put pressure on the ECB to step in and curb the rise, which if it happens too quickly could even derail the recovery. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a package of graphics on the ECB, click on: link.reuters.com/neg32s For graphic of euro zone liquidity levels click: link.reuters.com/qeq25s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)