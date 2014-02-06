FRANKFURT, Feb 6 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate eased after a drop in inflation and a fall in excess liquidity fed expectations the European Central Bank may take fresh policy action as soon as Thursday. Euro zone inflation eased to 0.7 percent last month, slipping far below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent. The drop fuelled expectations the ECB may take action at Thursday's policy meeting, or next month. Excess liquidity, or the amount of money banks have beyond what they need for their day-to-day operations, fell to levels that last month sparked volatility in interbank lending rates. Excess liquidity dropped to 144 billion euros after the settlement of two ECB operations. An "unwarranted" tightening of short-term money markets was one scenario ECB President Mario Draghi set out after the January meeting that could trigger policy action. The other was a deterioration in the medium-term inflation outlook. The vast majority of 24 traders polled by Reuters said they did not expect the ECB to take its refinancing rate lower than the current 0.25 percent on Thursday or make any moves that could increase money supply and boost inflation. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell for the seventh session in a row, to 0.286 percent from 0.287 percent. The six-month Euribor rate decreased to 0.385 percent from 0.386 percent while the shorter-term one-week rate eased to 0.186 percent from 0.189 percent. The EONIA overnight lending rate rose to 0.145 percent on Wednesday from 0.133 percent on Tuesday. Spikes in overnight lending rates earlier this year had put pressure on the ECB to step in and curb the rise, which if it happens too quickly could even derail the recovery. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a package of graphics on the ECB, click on: link.reuters.com/neg32s For graphic of euro zone liquidity levels click: link.reuters.com/qeq25s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)