FRANKFURT, Feb 13 The key euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rate fell on Thursday after a top European
Central Bank policymaker said the ECB was "considering very
seriously" the idea of cutting its deposit rate below zero.
Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday the
idea of cutting into negative territory the rate the ECB pays
banks to hold their deposits overnight was "a very possible
option" to help money flow more evenly across the euro area.
"Liquidity is not flowing smoothly across the euro zone, the
market remains fragmented," he told Reuters.
Last month, a sharp drop in excess liquidity, or the amount
of money banks have beyond what they need for their day-to-day
operations, pushed overnight lending rates above the ECB's main
refinancing rate several times.
Coeure said that the wider fluctuation of the overnight rate
is likely as rates rise towards the ECB's main refinancing rate,
adding that the ECB would not seek to stop a rise in Eonia as
long as volatility is not excessive.
"As long as this is a stable process I think it is fine," he
said.
Excess liquidity is now at 144 billion euros,
but overnight rates have remained well below the 0.25 percent
refi rate. The EONIA overnight lending rate rose to
0.170 percent on Wednesday from 0.122 percent on Tuesday.
In January, ECB President Mario Draghi said an unwarranted
increase in short-term money market rates and a worsening of the
medium-term outlook for inflation could trigger more policy
action.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.288
percent on Thursday from 0.291 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate decreased to 0.387
percent from 0.390 percent while the shorter-term one-week rate
slumped to 0.189 percent from 0.198 percent.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For a package of graphics on the ECB, click on:
link.reuters.com/neg32s
For graphic of euro zone liquidity levels click:
link.reuters.com/qeq25s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
6 month
9 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)