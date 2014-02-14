FRANKFURT, Feb 14 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate fell on Friday after a top European Central Bank policymaker said the ECB was "considering very seriously" the idea of cutting its deposit rate below zero. Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday the idea of cutting into negative territory the rate the ECB pays banks to hold their deposits overnight was "a very possible option" to help money flow more evenly across the euro area. "Liquidity is not flowing smoothly across the euro zone, the market remains fragmented," he told Reuters. Last month, a sharp drop in excess liquidity, or the amount of money banks have beyond what they need for their day-to-day operations, pushed overnight lending rates above the ECB's main refinancing rate several times. Coeure said that a wider fluctuation of the overnight bank-to-bank lending rate was likely as the gap between the cost of borrowing from the ECB and other banks narrows. He said the ECB would not intervene to stop this as long as volatility was not excessive. "As long as this is a stable process, I think it is fine," he said. Excess liquidity is now at 146 billion euros, but overnight rates have remained well below the 0.25 percent refi rate. The EONIA overnight lending rate fell to 0.159 percent on Thursday from 0.170 percent in the previous session. In January, ECB President Mario Draghi said an unwarranted increase in short-term money market rates and a worsening of the medium-term outlook for inflation could trigger more policy action. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.287 percent from 0.288 percent. The six-month Euribor rate decreased to 0.386 percent from 0.387 percent while the shorter-term one-week rate inched up to 0.190 percent from 0.189 percent. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a package of graphics on the ECB, click on: link.reuters.com/neg32s For graphic of euro zone liquidity levels click: link.reuters.com/qeq25s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)