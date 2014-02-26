(ADVISORY: From March 1, 2014, Reuters news will no longer send systematic alerts or tables on daily Euribor fixings. At the instruction of the European Banking Federation, client access to that day's Euribor fixes will require a fee from next month. Details of this change to a fee liable service can be found on DN072425 and on the EBF website here. Reuters will alert and write news stories on significant or newsworthy moves in Euribor rates on merit from that date.) FRANKFURT, Feb 26 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate fell on Wednesday after a European Central Bank policymaker said inflation could stay low until 2016. ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny's view of inflation pushed the 3-month Euribor rate down, offsetting the fall in excess liquidity in the euro zone money markets. Nowotny and his Governing Council colleague Gaston Reinesch both said on Tuesday that they saw no deflation in the euro zone. Nowotny, however, said that inflation could stay below the central bank's target of just below 2 percent until 2016. Excess liquidity, or the amount of money banks have beyond what they need for their day-to-day operations, decreased to about 117 billion euros, the lowest level since December 2011. The ECB, which holds its next policy meeting on March 6, has set out two scenarios that could trigger fresh policy action: a deterioration in the medium-term inflation outlook and an "unwarranted" tightening of short-term money markets. On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate, considered the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, ticked down to 0.288 percent from 0.289 percent. The rate has traded in a narrow band of 0.286 to 0.290 percent this month. The six-month Euribor rate remained at 0.387 percent while the shorter-term one-week rate increased to 0.194 percent from 0.192 percent. The EONIA overnight lending rate on Tuesday dipped to 0.166 percent from 0.169 percent the previous session. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a package of graphics on the ECB, click on: link.reuters.com/neg32s For graphic of euro zone liquidity levels click: link.reuters.com/qeq25s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)