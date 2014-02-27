(ADVISORY: From March 1, 2014, Reuters news will no longer send systematic alerts or tables on daily Euribor fixings. At the instruction of the European Banking Federation, client access to that day's Euribor fixes will require a fee from next month. Details of this change to a fee liable service can be found on DN072425 and on the EBF website here. Reuters will alert and write news stories on significant or newsworthy moves in Euribor rates on merit from that date.) FRANKFURT, Feb 27 The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate fell on Thursday as the European Central Bank considers its options to deal with low inflation and weak growth ahead of its policy meeting next week. "We are reflecting 360 degrees on everything," Yves Mersch, who sits on the six-member Executive Board that forms the nucleus of the ECB Governing Council, said on Wednesday. ECB President Mario Draghi said after the February meeting the central bank had decided not to act while it acquired more information on the growth and inflation outlook and assessed the impact of emerging market turmoil on the euro zone. The ECB, which holds its next policy meeting on March 6, has set out two scenarios that could trigger fresh policy action: a deterioration in the medium-term inflation outlook and an "unwarranted" tightening of short-term money markets. Excess liquidity, or the amount of money banks have beyond what they need for their day-to-day operations, inched up to about 119 billion euros, still near the lowest level since December 2011. On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate, considered the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, ticked down to 0.286 percent from 0.288 percent. The rate has traded in a narrow band of 0.286 to 0.290 percent this month. The six-month Euribor rate fell to 0.384 percent from 0.387 percent while the shorter-term one-week rate decreased to 0.187 percent from 0.194 percent. The EONIA overnight lending rate on Wednesday inched up to 0.168 percent from 0.166 percent the previous session. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a package of graphics on the ECB, click on: link.reuters.com/neg32s For graphic of euro zone liquidity levels click: link.reuters.com/qeq25s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)