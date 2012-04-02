By Kirsten Donovan
| LONDON, April 2
LONDON, April 2 A new rate reflecting European
banks' cost of borrowing dollars from one another made its debut
on Monday, fixing at more than double the traditional benchmark
Libor rate which is the subject of a global probe.
Euribor-EBF, whose members are national banking associations
in the European Union and has set the Euro Interbank Offered
Rate (Euribor) since 1999, said it launched the new product in
response to demand from European banks.
The rates are fixed daily and are available for
borrowing over periods from overnight to one year. The
three-month rate set at 0.95714 percent on Monday,
based on contributions from a panel of 20 European and
international banks.
It reflects the rate at which dollar term deposits are
offered by one panel bank to another at 11:00 a.m. Brussels
time.
The inaugural fixture was more than double the widely used
three-month dollar benchmark London Interbank Offered Rate,
known as Libor off which some $360 trillion worth of
financial products such as loans, derivatives, mortgages, bonds
and interest rate swaps are priced.
"Because it's European banks lending dollars, they'd command
a premium when lending a foreign currency," said Rabobank rate
strategist Richard McGuire.
"Some of these banks can't get hold of dollars so easily, so
to lend them on, you'd want paying for the privilege."
Libor is at the heart of a global investigation into whether
banks colluded in setting the rates, which are based on the cost
at which institutions think they can borrow in the market
.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)