LONDON, Sept 22 German 10-year government bond
yields fell to an all-time low on Thursday as a gloomy economic
outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve prompted investors to cut
exposure to riskier assets such as equities and pile into
safe-haven government bonds.
The Fed also unveiled, as anticipated, plans to sell
short-term Treasury holdings and buy longer-dated bonds -- a
move dubbed "Operation Twist" -- in an effort to push the cost
of borrowing lower and bolster the country's housing sector.
"The Fed outlook has really spooked equity markets and
that's all feeding through into Bunds. You could argue with
where they are we might be even higher," a trader said.
German 10-year government bond yields hit a record low of
1.675 percent , down about 10 bps on the day and
surpassing the previous low of 1.68 percent plumbed a week ago.
The pan-European equities index was down more than 3
percent at a one-week low.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and William James)