LONDON, Sept 22 German 10-year government bond yields fell to an all-time low on Thursday as a gloomy economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve prompted investors to cut exposure to riskier assets such as equities and pile into safe-haven government bonds.

The Fed also unveiled, as anticipated, plans to sell short-term Treasury holdings and buy longer-dated bonds -- a move dubbed "Operation Twist" -- in an effort to push the cost of borrowing lower and bolster the country's housing sector.

"The Fed outlook has really spooked equity markets and that's all feeding through into Bunds. You could argue with where they are we might be even higher," a trader said.

German 10-year government bond yields hit a record low of 1.675 percent , down about 10 bps on the day and surpassing the previous low of 1.68 percent plumbed a week ago. The pan-European equities index was down more than 3 percent at a one-week low.

