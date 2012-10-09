LONDON Oct 9 German Bund futures reversed
losses on Tuesday as Spanish yields edged up on uncertainty
about when Spain may ask for a bailout after euro zone finance
ministers said the country did not need one yet.
"We're trading pretty much in a tight range and I can't see
us moving far from that until we get something more concrete on
Spain," a trader said.
"People aren't carrying huge amounts of risk and there's
still buying of dips in Bunds...the periphery has done well and
we're seeing some of the (fast money) take profits there and
move back to the core," he added, referring to accounts such as
hedge funds who take short-term positions in the markets.
Bund futures were last 8 ticks higher on the day at
141.47 while Spanish 10-year yields were up 5
basis points at 5.78 percent.