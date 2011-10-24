LONDON Oct 24 German Bund futures reversed losses on Monday as doubts set in about the ability of European Union policymakers to deliver sweeping new measures to tackle the debt crisis with an agreement on a solution for Greece yet to be found.

December Bund futures hit a session high of 135.40, up 73 ticks on the day, bouncing up from an earlier low of 134.42.

EU leaders meeting on Sunday deferred final decisions on how to leverage the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund and recapitalise banks to a second meeting on Wednesday and sharp differences remain over the size of losses private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept.

"People are getting increasingly nervous that (the next EU summit) won't deliver. Looking at various options like using the EFSF as a bank which was rejected and how is the EFSF leveraging funded there is a general feeling that they're running out of ideas and hence the spike up in Bunds," a trader said.

"The 60 percent PSI (private sector involvement) is ... another (worry), they are just patching it up but the underlying problems are huge." (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia)