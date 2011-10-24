UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
LONDON Oct 24 German Bund futures reversed losses on Monday as doubts set in about the ability of European Union policymakers to deliver sweeping new measures to tackle the debt crisis with an agreement on a solution for Greece yet to be found.
December Bund futures hit a session high of 135.40, up 73 ticks on the day, bouncing up from an earlier low of 134.42.
EU leaders meeting on Sunday deferred final decisions on how to leverage the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund and recapitalise banks to a second meeting on Wednesday and sharp differences remain over the size of losses private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept.
"People are getting increasingly nervous that (the next EU summit) won't deliver. Looking at various options like using the EFSF as a bank which was rejected and how is the EFSF leveraging funded there is a general feeling that they're running out of ideas and hence the spike up in Bunds," a trader said.
"The 60 percent PSI (private sector involvement) is ... another (worry), they are just patching it up but the underlying problems are huge." (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.