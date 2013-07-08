* Greek bonds outperform as euro zone ministers meet
* ECB rates promise support euro zone bonds broadly
* Trade seen erratic due to diverging rates policies
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, July 8 Greek government bond yields fell
sharply on Monday and further declines were seen if Athens
secures its next tranche of bailout aid as expected.
Greek paper outperformed other lower-rated euro zone bonds,
yields on which also fell after European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi repeated last week's pledge to keep interest rates
low or even cut them.
But analysts said the market was likely to be choppy for
some time due to diverging euro zone and U.S. rate outlooks.
Euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels approved
staggered payments of aid to Athens, sources told Reuters.
"The market is expecting for this to get through somehow
with all the usual noise but there's no big-type event risk,"
said David Schnautz, strategist at Commerzbank in New York.
"Overall there should be scope for the (Greek) 2023 bond to
at least test the 10 percent level again in yield terms but
going back to the trough of May 22 is a stretch."
Ten-year Greek yields fell 43 basis points to
10.98 percent.
Equivalent Portuguese yields were 24 basis
points lower at 6.95 percent after coalition parties reached a
deal on Friday to end a rift that had threatened the government
and the country's bailout programme.
CHOPPY TRADE
Ten-year Spanish and Italian yields
also fell although the downward move was capped by
debt sales in coming days from both countries.
Spain was not initially scheduled to issue bonds this week
but has mandated seven banks for a new 15-year bond sale,
according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters financial news service.
The ECB's pledge to keep interest rates low for an
"extended" period supported euro zone bonds broadly.
But investors remain concerned that the Federal Reserve will
soon start to scale back its monetary stimulus following
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday and the
diverging policy outlooks could keep trade choppy.
German Bunds rose 28 ticks to settle at 141.94.
"We are going to live with a lot of volatility in the bond
market," ING senior rates strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.
"Every time there will be some positive data on the macro
side, it will trigger a sell-off but, on the other hand,
investors are still not very comfortable to have outright short
(selling) positions in Bunds, especially in an environment where
there is a possibility for the central bank to go on with
expansionary monetary policy."
Against this backdrop, short-dated German bonds
outperformed. Two-year yields fell 3 bps to 0.09
percent and five-year yields were down by a similar
amount at 0.61 percent. German 10-year yields were 2 bps lower
at 1.70 percent.