LONDON Oct 2 The euro gained against the dollar
while euro zone bond yields rose on Thursday as European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi gave no hints of an imminent
sovereign bond buying programme in his post-meeting news
conference.
"The market is at highs and in order for us to sustain these
levels we need to have more indications of quantitative easing,
which Draghi is not giving us," a bond trader said.
German Bund futures fell as low as 149.92, down 29
ticks on the day, compared with 150.10 before the speech. Euro
zone bond yields rose 2-4 basis points.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
extended losses and was down 1 percent at 1,354.60 points.
The euro rose to an European session high of $1.2677
from around $1.2633 before Draghi started his news conference.
The euro also jumped to a one-week high of 78.405 against the
British pound.
