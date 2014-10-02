(Refiles to fix formatting)

LONDON Oct 2 The euro gained against the dollar while euro zone bond yields rose on Thursday as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi gave no hints of an imminent sovereign bond buying programme in his post-meeting news conference.

"The market is at highs and in order for us to sustain these levels we need to have more indications of quantitative easing, which Draghi is not giving us," a bond trader said.

German Bund futures fell as low as 149.92, down 29 ticks on the day, compared with 150.10 before the speech. Euro zone bond yields rose 2-4 basis points.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares extended losses and was down 1 percent at 1,354.60 points.

The euro rose to an European session high of $1.2677 from around $1.2633 before Draghi started his news conference. The euro also jumped to a one-week high of 78.405 against the British pound. (Reporting by London markets team; Writing by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)