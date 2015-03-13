UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, March 13 U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs slashed its forecasts for the euro on Friday, predicting that it will plunge through parity with the dollar within a year and hit a new record low by the end of 2017.
Goldman's outlook for the euro is now the gloomiest of all major financial institutions, and comes at the end of a week that saw the European Central Bank launch its bond-buying "quantitative easing" stimulus programme and several banks slash their single currency forecasts.
Goldman sees the euro at $0.95 within 12 months, compared with $1.08 when it issued its last forecasts in late January, $0.85 by the end of next year, compared with $1.00, and $0.80 by the end of 2017 compared with $0.90.
The euro fell to a 12-year low this week of $1.0494. Its current all-time low is $0.8225, hit in October 2000.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February