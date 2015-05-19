LONDON May 19 The euro zone economic recovery that's been the strongest force driving global growth this year may be about to lose steam, forcing investors to rethink how they position themselves across the region's major asset markets.

The 19-nation economy expanded at its fastest clip in four years from January to March, outpacing Britain and easily outstripping the United States, which is expected to have shrunk by a full 1 percent.

Three tailwinds were behind the euro zone spurt: a 60 percent collapse in oil prices, the weakest euro exchange rate in over a decade, and a plunge in government bond yields to record lows as investors anticipated the launch of the European Central Bank's 1 trillion euro bond-buying programme.

The lift from these financial market forces is slowly but surely dying out, however, and they could even turn into headwinds in time.

The euro rose nearly 10 percent from mid-April to mid-May, oil is up 50 percent since January, benchmark German bond yields have risen more than 10-fold, and stocks have fallen.

Even if they are still much looser than this time last year, financial conditions across the euro zone have clearly tightened again in recent weeks, akin to a slight monetary policy squeeze.

"You have to focus on the fundamentals, and I don't think they have changed greatly," said Myles Bradshaw, head of the AF Bond Global Aggregate at Amundi, which has $7.2 billion assets under management within its overall portfolio of 950 billion euros ($1.06 trillion).

"Rising yields are a tightening of financial conditions."

Analysts at Barclays went further. They said the entire boost to euro zone growth from the fall in oil prices, the euro and bond yields in the run-up to the ECB's QE announcement has been reversed in a few weeks.

Jacques Cailloux, European economist at Nomura said a sustained 10 percent appreciation in the euro's effective exchange rate would knock around 0.3 percentage point off GDP growth over 12 months.

A sustained increase of 50 basis points in nominal long-term bond yields would knock 0.1-0.2 percentage point off GDP over 12 months, he said.

The sensitivity among investors and within policymaking circles towards the recent tightening of financial conditions, and in particular the volatility in bonds, was illustrated on Tuesday.

ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the bank would buy more bonds in May and June due to low market liquidity in July and August.

While not changing the overall size of the QE programme, some analysts say this indicates discomfort at the ECB with the tightening of market conditions.

Coeure said the pace of the recent bond selloff was worrisome and indicated "extreme volatility" in the market.

The euro and bond yields promptly sank back on his comments, while stocks rallied.

The ECB is buying an average of 60 billion euros of assets per month until September 2016 to help ward off deflation and rev up growth.

UNWINDING DEFLATION TRADES

The latest flows and market positioning data show how much investors have scaled back their deflation trades in recent weeks from the extreme levels reached earlier in the year.

Figures published on Friday by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission show speculative trading accounts reduced their net short euro positions for a sixth straight week to 178,976 contracts from 190,127 the week before.

A short position in a financial asset is essentially a bet it will fall in value in future while a long position is a bet it will rise.

Hedge funds and money managers increased their net long Brent crude futures position for a seventh consecutive week to a record high 288,727 contracts this month, InterContinental Exchange (ICE) data showed.

In effect, the speculative investment community is far less gloomy on the euro than they were a few months ago and are outright bulllish on oil.

Almost every single revision to euro zone growth forecasts this year has been to the upside, with some economists predicting growth this year of 2 percent or more.

JP Morgan economists are among the most bullish, forecasting a 2.5 percent expansion over the first half of this year.

But the recent QE trade unwind could scupper that.

"The move up in oil prices, bond yields, and the currency will dampen growth," they wrote in a note to clients this week.

"We view these challenges as removing upside risks to our projection rather than skewing risks to the downside." ($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Editing by Hugh Lawson)