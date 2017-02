LONDON, Sept 20 The euro rose to a session high above $1.3700 against the dollar on Tuesday, helped by relief that Greece fully paid two bond coupons amounting to 769 million euros and as traders took profit on short positions initiated earlier.

The euro was also lifted by higher European stock markets and stock futures SPc1 DJc1 that pointed to gains on Wall Street.

The euro rose as high as $1.3716 on EBS trading platform, rising above reported stops at $1.3705, though traders cited offers at $1.3720-25 which may limit gains. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)