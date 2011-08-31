LONDON Aug 31 German Bunds hit the day's lows on Wednesday and European stocks extended gains after U.S. data came in above forecast.

The move mirrored those in U.S. markets where stock indices were up around 1 percent after new orders for U.S. factory goods rose more than expected in July and the pace of business activity in the U.S. Midwest came in better than forecast. .

The German Bund future FGBLc1 hit a session low of 134.72, down 56 ticks on the day.

By 1406 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index extended gains, standing up 2.9 percent at 967.26 points by 1406 GMT.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Joanne Frearson)