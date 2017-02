LONDON Oct 26 German Bund futures hit a session high on Wednesday in a volatile trading session, with markets nervous as leaders from the European Union were due to meet and discuss the euro zone debt crisis.

The Bund future FGBLc1 hit a session high at 135.77, up 51 ticks on the day having dipped in and out of negative territory earlier in the session.

"It's all over the place. No one really knows what's going on. There are leaks and counter-leaks," said a trader. "Volumes are quite low and someone doing a little buying would be enough to send (the future) back up again."

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)