BRIEF-LifeWatch posts adj EBIT of $4 mln in 2016
* In 2016 revenue was $113.8 million representing an increase of 6.8 pct over prior year's adjusted revenues
LONDON, Sept 30 The euro fell to a new two-year low against the dollar, while European shares and German Bunds rose on Tuesday after data showed euro zone annual inflation at 0.3 percent in September.
The euro fell as low as $1.2627 from $1.2661 before the data. This helped drive the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, to a four-year high.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4 percent at 1,376.33 points, while Bund futures erased their earlier losses and were up 1 tick at 149.53.
Lower-rated euro zone bond yields fell. (Reporting by the London markets team; Writing by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* In 2016 revenue was $113.8 million representing an increase of 6.8 pct over prior year's adjusted revenues
BRUSSELS, March 17 Air France-KLM, British Airways and nine other airlines were hit with a 776 million euro ($835.5 million) fine by EU antitrust regulators on Friday for taking part in an air cargo cartel more than a decade ago.
LONDON, March 17 Barclays Bank is sharply downgrading its membership on the London Metal Exchange, the LME said on Friday, after the bank cut back its commodity business.