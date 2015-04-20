By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, April 20
LONDON, April 20 Central banks keen to steer
clear of negative-yielding assets in a rapidly depreciating
currency could cut the foreign exchange reserves they hold in
euros by a hundred billion dollars or more, analysts estimate.
The near year-long slide in the euro and the move below zero
of many euro zone government bond yields has driven a shift by
official institutions, among the world's most conservative
investors, on how they manage their $11.6 trillion of FX
reserves.
Several analysts, mostly in conjunction with bearish
forecasts on the euro, said they expect central banks'
euro-denominated reserves to fall below 20 percent of overall
holdings over the coming quarters from around 22 percent.
A continued decline in the euro's value against the dollar
will account for much of that, but outright selling could still
run into a 12-figure sum - a significant flow out of the single
currency and a major force for further weakness.
"This shift could amount to as much as $104 billion per
year," according to estimates from Goldman Sachs.
The latest International Monetary Fund data show that global
FX reserves fell by 3.1 percent, or $383 billion, in the second
half of last year to $11.6 trillion. Around two thirds of that
was due to valuation effects from the euro's 11.7 percent fall
in that period, according to JP Morgan.
The euro's share of all reserves fell to 22.2 percent, the
lowest since 2002.
Stephen Jen, manager of the SLJ Macro hedge fund in London,
reckons that will fall by a further 2-4 percentage points in
coming quarters, equating to a reduction of roughly $240-$480
billion.
About half of that would be valuation effects and half
active divestment, meaning central banks could be dumping euro
assets worth up to $240 billion onto the market.
"Reserve divestment from the euro will be powerful," Jen
said. "Central bank reserve managers don't like negative
yields."
The European Central Bank's commitment to flood the
financial system with over 1 trillion euros through an 18-month
long bond-buying programme to choke off the threat of deflation
has had an instant and massive impact.
The euro has tumbled towards parity with the dollar and bond
yields across the region have sunk to the lowest in history, in
many cases below zero.
CENTRAL BANKS SELLING BONDS TO ECB?
Declines in global FX reserves are rare.
The fall in the second half of last year was the biggest
since the global financial crisis, and the sixth largest in
nearly 50 years, according to JP Morgan.
Most of the last 20 years have seen a rapid rise in exports
from emerging market and oil-producing countries to the
developed world, resulting in huge dollar inflows which have
been banked into FX reserves.
Reasons for the recent shift away from that pattern include:
the plunging oil price, the euro's sharp depreciation; slowing
growth in emerging markets; and many of those countries drawing
down reserves to prop their currencies up against a rampant
dollar.
Ordinarily, these central banks might have had difficulty in
finding a buyer for their depreciating euro assets. But with a
third of the euro zone government debt market trading with a
negative yield and the ECB just a month into its bond-buying
spree, these are not ordinary times.
The ECB has so far bought 61.7 billion euros of bonds. It's
unclear how much, if any, of that has come from other central
banks as trades would be done via third parties.
Foreign exchange reserve managers typically hold short-term,
low-risk, high-quality assets such as AAA-rated sovereign bonds,
around 2 trillion euros of which currently boast a negative
yield.
But this doesn't necessarily mean holders of these assets
are losing money, as the coupons offered may still nominally be
positive. But the returns are negligible, so it's no surprise
some central banks have had enough.
"If you're sitting on bonds at these yields, and if you have
a large non-commercial player coming in to buy, it's time to
sell," said Philip Laine, Whately professor of political economy
at Trinity College in Dublin.
"The question is what do you recycle into?"
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by John Stonestreet)