By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Aug 19 Benchmark 10-year German government bonds yields are not looking that attractive these days, offering returns of barely above 2 percent in the secondary market.

Analysts still expect a sale of September 2021 paper next week to see decent demand though as a grim economic cocktail of a potential U.S. recession, a euro zone debt crisis and bank funding stress continues to underpin appetite for safe-haven assets.

"This is basically the only euro-denominated safe-haven issuer with a bond market in size," said Norbert Aul, European rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets. "The yield is certainly not attractive but the German financing agency has always the option to retain a larger amount."

Germany is scheduled to sell 6 billion euros of September 2021 debt next Wednesday at a time when a bleak economic backdrop helped take German bond yields to record lows of 2.027 percent on Thursday.

A sale of two-year German bonds this week saw poor appetite as investors were put off by an average yield of 0.73 percent -- the lowest seen at an auction since October 2010 and less than half what it was at a sale six weeks ago.

At 2.12 percent in the secondary market, the German 10-year government bond yield is offering better returns than that, and the sale on Wednesday is expected to attract more interest than the Schatz sale did.

Investors, however, will have to weigh up their appetite for safety with ever falling yields on German government bonds, because the economic outlook looks grim and German bond yields are expected to fall further.

Extremely weak regional factory activity from the United States on Thursday showed the world's largest economy is struggling to get back on its feet.

That followed a Franco-German summit earlier in the week that failed to come up with concrete steps to convince the market Europe could prevent the euro zone debt crisis from spreading.

To make matters worse, there are signs that money markets are becoming stressed, with European banks being forced to pay more for short-term loans.

Peter Chatwell, European fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole, expects falling yields to affect demand.

"Yields are so low that it's questionable whether there will be long-term investor interest," said Chatwell, who expected the German auction to be neither good nor a failure.

"It's questionable whether you would see the real money interest rather than just seeing more flight to quality bid which has no reason to wait to pick up the paper at the auction, it can just come and pick it up in futures or anywhere it likes in the cash market."

BELGIUM SALE

Belgium is scheduled to sell between 1.5 billion and 2.5 billion euros of 2014, 2021 and 2035 bonds next week.

The sales should go well enough since volumes are small and investors may enjoy a concession going into them -- Belgian bonds have underperformed those of Italy and Spain, which have been supported by buying from the European Central Bank.

In addition, they are very advanced in their funding programme for this year, said Aul.

"(It could be that) if they issue at the upper end of the size range that they announced today, at 2.5 billion, that they get close to 90 percent funding completion of the target of 34 billion this year," he said.

But one analyst said investors may be cautious on buying Belgian bonds, which are not receiving any support from the ECB despite having come under pressure like some bonds in peripheral euro zone countries.

"You have a much higher probability that you can benefit from the ECB buying when you hold the paper that the ECB is actually buying," Michael Leister, strategist at WestLB said.