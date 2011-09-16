* Bund sale seen well bid as no quick-fix seen for debt crisis

* Result key to gauge scope for further Bund rally

* Italy expected to omit linkers from month-end issuance plan

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Sept 16 Barring major surprises from a euro zone summit over the weekend, an auction of German Bunds should find strong demand from investors seeking safe assets as concerns linger over Greece's financing situation.

The meeting in Poland of euro zone finance ministers is key for bond market sentiment next week. While some reassurance that Greece might get its next aid tranche at the end of the month can be expected, it is unlikely the summit will yield ground breaking measures towards a resolution of the debt crisis.

"Market stress is still there and could re-emerge on the back of ... (the) parliamentary decision-making process in the euro area with respect to the EFSF enhancements and the second Greek bailout," said Norbert Aul, rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"Also the internal resistance of the European Central Bank with respect to (bond buying) should not be underestimated as Italian and Spanish supply still needs the support of the ECB via bond purchases in the secondary market."

A rise in 10-year German yields back towards 2 percent from record lows of around 1.68 percent earlier this week also bodes well for the auction of up to 5 billion euros worth of Bunds.

The result will be an important gauge of the momentum behind the Bund rally over the past two months.

"If we've still got the yields below 2 percent then this will be a really good indicator on whether the market can sustain such low yields," said Peter Chatwell, rate strategist at Credit Agricole.

"If we see the pre-auction movement taking the yields above 2 percent or if we see a weak auction below 2 percent this will be quite a good indication that there is no longer-term demand for the paper at these levels."

Commerzbank fixed income strategist David Schnautz said strong demand at this week's Dutch 10-year debt sale, as well as at a two-year German Schatz sale boded well for the Bund tender.

ITALY, SPAIN

Italy and Spain will take a breather from issuance next week. Their borrowing costs surged and demand dwindled at their debt auctions this week, but pressure is unlikely to go away.

Investors will keenly watch Italy's announcement of its debt supply plans for the following week, when it is expected to ditch its usual month-end inflation-linked bond sale. Such instruments are not targeted by ECB secondary market purchases.

Italy also scrapped the usual mid-month ultra-long debt sale for September, in a sign that its access to debt markets is gradually shrinking. Last year, the ultra-long and index-linked issuance made up a quarter of its annual funding plan.

"We expect Italy not to sell linkers," Commerzbank's Schnautz said. "Not using these instruments going further is quite a loud alarm bell."

He said the move would also increase pressure on sales of nominal bonds and floating rate notes because supply would have to increase by a third to make up for the missing linkers. This would not be easy, Schnautz said.

The 10-year Italian inflation breakeven has narrowed to 70 basis points from around 176 bps in mid-July highlighting the underperformance of inflation-linked BTPs relative to their nominal counterparts.