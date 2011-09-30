* Italy, Spain to face increasing borrowing costs in Q4

* Greece still a problem; activity also winds down in December

* Spain to find decent demand for 3-yr bond but at high yield

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Sept 30 Markets will continue to fret about Italian and Spanish debt sales over the next quarter, especially in December when trading volumes thin out and when Greece, if its next aid tranche is released next month, faces key redemptions.

Optimism has risen this week about euro zone politicians possibly discussing new steps to tackle the debt crisis, such as giving more firepower to the region's rescue fund, but analysts warn such hopes have been disappointed before.

Greece looks increasingly likely to get its next aid tranche after it promised a flurry of fresh austerity steps but that only earns Athens two more months. It faces around 7 billion euros in bills, bonds and coupon payments in December, when it has to pass another review of its debt deal.

Unless policymakers take radical measures, those investors that have given up investing in Italian and Spanish debt as they feared the Greek crisis will spread will not come back and the two countries will face increasing funding pressure.

Borrowing costs are likely to rise even further and Italy and Spain may be forced to issue ever shorter maturities in order to find enough buyers.

"It really depends on how things will pan out with Greece," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities.

"They will probably try to issue most in October and November, but the harder they try the more banks are under pressure as well to swallow the debt ... so it's not going to be at good levels."

According to Reuters calculations, Italy has completed about 76 percent of its funding target for this year and has about 55 billion euros to issue. Spain has completed about 71 percent of its target, with some 26 billion euros left.

"The sheer size of Italy's bond supply ... is the main problem in a market environment which could be dominated by drying up of secondary market liquidity heading towards year-end," Commerzbank strategists said.

ECB SUPPORT

The general view is that eventually the two governments will hit their funding targets for this year. But the European Central Bank may have to step up bond purchases in secondary markets as well, to stave off the pressure.

"If they want to stabilise costs for Italy, they will have to do more than they are currently doing," said Michael Leister, rate strategist at WestLB.

Belgium is the most advanced government in meeting its funding targets for this year, with some 97 percent completed in the first three quarters already, according to Reuters data -- a reason for which Commerzbank recommends an overweight position in Belgium relative to other bonds.

The European Union and its EFSF rescue fund will also have to issue an estimated 20 billion euros to fund aid for Portugal and Ireland.

Next week, Austria plans to sell 1.1 billion euros, while Spain has a three-year Bono sale lined up for Thursday, but it has yet to announce its targeted amount.

The fact that Italy faced higher yields at an auction this week despite an improvement in demand for risky assets does not bode well for the Spanish sale, although the domestic banking sector is expected to have plenty of appetite for short-dated paper.

"I would imagine as ever, the concession built in for the sale would be quite harsh," Monument's Ostwald said. (Graphic by Vincent Flasseur and William James; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)