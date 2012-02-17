* Greek uncertainty to stoke solid demand for German 2-years
* German, Italian sales take total supply to 8 bln euros
* Potential for market turmoil may stop Italian linker
auction
By Clare Kane and William James
LONDON, Feb 17 Germany's two-year bond
sale next week is expected to attract a broad range of investors
seeking safety amid the euro debt storm even though yields are
well below the rate of inflation.
Total supply in the euro zone next week could reach 8
billion euros ($10.4 billion), with Germany selling up to 5
billion euros of Schatz bonds expiring in March 2014 and Italy
offering inflation-linked debt.
Near-term risks surrounding a new Greek rescue package a
longer-term need to park a surfeit of banking sector cash in
safe and liquid assets mean the auction is unlikely to struggle
to find bidders.
"Obviously most demand is coming from the really
conservative accounts, institutional investors, central banks,
every institution that wants to park money for the time being,"
said Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.
Investors, particularly of a conservative bent, will be keen
to buy up short-term German bonds for their
safe-haven status and high liquidity, despite the fact they
carry a yield of just 0.25 percent in the secondary market.
"If you think of what the enemies of a bond investor are -
higher interest rates and higher inflation rates - they're
largely absent at the moment," said Nick Gartside, international
chief investment officer at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.
"Then, you couple the fact that investors want a bit of an
insurance policy for some of the big risks out there, then you
can see why these government bonds are well supported."
German inflation was running at an annual rate of 2.3
percent in January according to the EU measure, but fell 0.5
percent on the month.
Foreign exchange reserve managers who need to diversify
their holdings would rather put their money in Germany than
other countries in the euro zone, said Marc Ostwald, strategist
at Monument Securities in London.
"Now that the opportunities which appeared to be there in
December and January in Italy and Spain have crunched all the
spreads right ... I don't think anyone, particularly in this
environment, is going to be in any great hurry (to invest
there)," he said.
Analysts said banks would also likely pick up some of the
paper at Wednesday's auction because short-term German paper
offers liquidity for their balance sheets.
PERIPHERAL PAPER
Italy is expected to sell zero-coupon and inflation-linked
bonds next Friday.
There was speculation that the Tesoro could cancel the
linker auction if a Greek bailout deal did not pass off smoothly
as expected next week, causing investors to shun riskier
assets.
However, markets have cautiously priced in a smooth outcome
in Greece and, given the Italian Treasury's past commitment to
persevere with selling inflation-linked debt, analysts were
optimistic the sale would go ahead.
"In the current very shaky market environment due to the
outcome of the Eurogroup meeting (on Monday), we expect the
Italian Tesoro to handle the auction similar to the one in
January, i.e. to go for a small reopening," Commerzbank said in
a note.
Market participants said Germany may also look to sell
inflation-linked bonds next week to cash in on recent strong
investor demand in the sector.
($1 = 0.7668 euros)
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)