* Core issuers dominate supply

* ECB cash, euro zone fears to support

* Austria offers investors yield grab

By Alessandra Prentice

LONDON, March 2 A glut of cash in the financial system should guarantee healthy demand at sales of triple-A rated debt next week as persistent concern over the euro zone debt crisis boosts safe-haven assets.

Top-rated Germany, Austria and the Netherlands will issue at least 9 billion euros-worth ($12 billion) of bonds next week. Inflows amount to 6 billion euro in redemption and coupon payments on Ireland's only maturing bond this year.

"No matter where you look, be it southern European bond markets, covered bonds or corporates, no one has problems at the moment selling new bonds as investors are cash rich and there's a huge amount of liquidity," said Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank.

Half a trillion euros of cheap three-year European Central Bank loans flooded the European banking system on Wednesday, adding to a similar amount handed out in December and whetting market appetite for debt issued by peripheral as well as core euro zone states.

The resulting demand from domestic banks in Italy and Spain for their sovereigns' paper saw Italian two-year yields fall below 2 percent for the first time in 15 months this week, while Spain has raced ahead to complete 40 percent of its target issuance for this year already.

German 10-year Bund futures set a new record high, and cash yields fell, with some of the funds channelled into safe havens on abiding fears over the health of the euro zone economy. This trend is likely to ensure the success of the German, Austrian and Dutch sales, analysts said.

"While the (ECB funds) are clearly providing a strong liquidity-related boost to sentiment, there are fundamental concerns that have not been addressed by this operation," said Richard McGuire, strategist at Rabobank.

"(Those) will resurface going forward and will see us ultimately looking for a return of risk-off."

2012 supply outlook

r.reuters.com/gev45s

Weekly euro zone issuance by credit rating

r.reuters.com/jyd97r

Weekly euro zone issuance by maturity

r.reuters.com/pyd97r

Euro zone government funding progress (percent)

r.reuters.com/kyd97r

Euro zone government funding progress (EUR billions)

r.reuters.com/myd97r

The Netherlands sells at least 4 billion euros-worth of new 20-year bonds on Tuesday and some analysts predict strong demand for the longer-dated paper since it provides a higher return than its German equivalent.

"It is attractive in terms of the pick-up it affords over Germany's 2034 Bund, given that Holland is very much a member of the true core and has similar claims to a safe-haven status as Germany," Rabobank's McGuire said.

Others said Austria's auction of 10-year paper, also on Tuesday, offers investors more.

"Given that investors remain keen on jumping on the spread-tightening bandwagon, Austria might provide an opportunity given that the pick-up over Germany in 10-years is still around 100 basis points," said DZ Bank's Leister.

Belgium may issue bonds on Friday. The scheduled sale is an optional reverse inquiry (ORI) auction, designed to meet smaller-scale demand from primary dealers for off-the-run, or non-benchmark, paper.

Commerzbank expects the Belgian debt agency to issue 0.4 billion euros in the 10-year to ultra-long sector, as it did last month.

"While small, it is worth keeping in mind that the 2012 gross (bond) supply target is 26 billion euros, so only conducting 10 ORI auctions throughout the year in such a size would be good for around 15 percent - without much supply-induced pressure," the bank said. ($1 = 0.7501 euros) (Additional reporting by Kirsten Donovan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)