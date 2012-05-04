* Germany to sell new five-year bonds next Wednesday
* Ultra-low yields may hurt demand
* Mood after Greek, French elections key
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, May 4 Investors could steer clear of a
new German five-year bond on sale next week if the yields on
offer are driven to rock-bottom levels by troubling results at
the weekend's elections in Greece and France.
Italian and Spanish government bonds, which have moved to
the forefront of the euro zone debt crisis again, will get some
respite from supply pressure, but still remain vulnerable to the
post-election mood.
Opinion polls show no clear winner emerging from the Greek
vote, which raises worries about the implementation of reforms
agreed under its bailout deal with the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund.
If the aid tap gets closed, Greece faces the risk of a
full-blown default and may have to leave the euro zone, which
could drive investors toward perceived safer options like German
bonds, pushing down yields in the secondary market.
In France, where Socialist Francois Hollande is tipped to
replace incumbent President Nicolas Sarkozy, some investors fear
that the country will be less fiscally disciplined going
forward.
"Quite a lot depends on what happens at these elections,"
Monument Securities strategist Marc Ostwald said.
"The more negative the news the more likely is that the
(German) auction will go badly, because it will push the yield
that little bit lower and make it that much more unattractive."
The German five-year yield traded at 0.60
percent on Friday, just 5 basis points shy of its record lows.
There is, however, a possibility that the flight-to- safety
after the elections is so strong that demand carries through to
the auction despite the low yields on offer.
Germany usually expects a few technically uncovered auctions
over the course of a year and such results do not tend to raise
concerns about its ability to secure funds.
Ten- and a 30-year auctions last month drew fewer bids than
the amounts on offer as investors found the record low yields
unattractive at the time of the auction.
However, the persistent worries about Spain's public
finances and the health of its banks or about the high Italian
debt mountain kept pushing German yields ever lower.
German paper maturing in less than 10 years time usually
gets more bids than the longer-term paper, with banks and other
investors sometimes required by their own rules to buy the paper
and keep part of their books as risk-free as possible.
"The new (5-year) Obl auction will be interesting ... you
cannot expect great auction results in this exceptionally low
yield environment. However, auctions of shorter-term German
(debt) have been relatively well covered over the past months,"
RBC Capital Markets rate strategist Norbert Aul said.
He added that he did not expect any problems at auctions of
10-year Austrian and Dutch bonds on Tuesday.
Sales in the two countries usually go without any fuss,
supported by their relative safety over other euro zone bonds
and a strong base of domestic investors that can easily digest
the small amounts of debt on offer.
A deal on a 2013 budget in the Netherlands last week has
calmed markets after a break-up in the ruling coalition caused a
temporary spike in yields.
"These two countries are out of the limelight at the
moment," Monument's Ostwald said.
