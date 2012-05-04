* Germany to sell new five-year bonds next Wednesday

* Ultra-low yields may hurt demand

* Mood after Greek, French elections key

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, May 4 Investors could steer clear of a new German five-year bond on sale next week if the yields on offer are driven to rock-bottom levels by troubling results at the weekend's elections in Greece and France.

Italian and Spanish government bonds, which have moved to the forefront of the euro zone debt crisis again, will get some respite from supply pressure, but still remain vulnerable to the post-election mood.

Opinion polls show no clear winner emerging from the Greek vote, which raises worries about the implementation of reforms agreed under its bailout deal with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

If the aid tap gets closed, Greece faces the risk of a full-blown default and may have to leave the euro zone, which could drive investors toward perceived safer options like German bonds, pushing down yields in the secondary market.

In France, where Socialist Francois Hollande is tipped to replace incumbent President Nicolas Sarkozy, some investors fear that the country will be less fiscally disciplined going forward.

"Quite a lot depends on what happens at these elections," Monument Securities strategist Marc Ostwald said.

"The more negative the news the more likely is that the (German) auction will go badly, because it will push the yield that little bit lower and make it that much more unattractive."

The German five-year yield traded at 0.60 percent on Friday, just 5 basis points shy of its record lows.

There is, however, a possibility that the flight-to- safety after the elections is so strong that demand carries through to the auction despite the low yields on offer.

Germany usually expects a few technically uncovered auctions over the course of a year and such results do not tend to raise concerns about its ability to secure funds.

Ten- and a 30-year auctions last month drew fewer bids than the amounts on offer as investors found the record low yields unattractive at the time of the auction.

However, the persistent worries about Spain's public finances and the health of its banks or about the high Italian debt mountain kept pushing German yields ever lower.

German paper maturing in less than 10 years time usually gets more bids than the longer-term paper, with banks and other investors sometimes required by their own rules to buy the paper and keep part of their books as risk-free as possible.

"The new (5-year) Obl auction will be interesting ... you cannot expect great auction results in this exceptionally low yield environment. However, auctions of shorter-term German (debt) have been relatively well covered over the past months," RBC Capital Markets rate strategist Norbert Aul said.

He added that he did not expect any problems at auctions of 10-year Austrian and Dutch bonds on Tuesday.

Sales in the two countries usually go without any fuss, supported by their relative safety over other euro zone bonds and a strong base of domestic investors that can easily digest the small amounts of debt on offer.

A deal on a 2013 budget in the Netherlands last week has calmed markets after a break-up in the ruling coalition caused a temporary spike in yields.

