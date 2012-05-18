* New German 2-year bond could offer no coupon, prices show
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, May 18 Investors desperate to protect
their capital as fears of Greece leaving the euro buffet
financial markets are expected to snap up German two-year bonds
on auction in the coming week despite the prospect of zero
return.
Germany's borrowing costs have dwindled to record lows,
along with those of the United States and Britain, as Greece's
political impasse and Spain's worsening banking crisis have
driven investors into assets perceived to be safe.
Surging demand for shorter-dated debt, which typically is
preferred when investors seek to protect their money due to its
greater liquidity, have seen those borrowing costs shrink almost
to nothing.
Two-year German bonds offered as little as 3
basis points on Friday and these yields could turn negative in
coming days with no sign of European policymakers intervening to
stabilise markets.
This could see Berlin offering no coupon payment on the new
debt to be auctioned on Wednesday. However, analysts said this
was unlikely to cool demand for the 5 billion euros of bonds on
offer as markets start pricing in a potential Greek exit from
the euro zone. Germany will set the coupon on Monday.
"The market levels suggest it should have a zero coupon but
it's not clear whether it's technically possible," said Michelle
Bradley, a strategist at Credit Suisse.
"You can't discount negative yields in the current
environment if you don't see some kind of policy response.
People feel they have no alternative and have money to invest
and don't want to leave it in cash."
Illustrating the strength of investors' urge to preserve
cash, investors paid to lend to Germany at a six-month Treasury
bill auction earlier this year and on the secondary market, some
bills with short maturities have also carried negative yields.
The relative health of Germany's economy and public finances
mean its debt, rated triple-A by all three major credit rating
agencies, is among the world's safest and most liquid assets.
"There's been strong demand for the front end of Germany
from central banks," said Nishay Patel, a strategist at
Citi. "Based on the current market tone, I do not expect the
ultra-low level of Schatz yields to prevent investors from
participating in next week's auction."
Apart from Germany, the Netherlands will try to raise up to
3.5 billion euros with a sale of three-year bonds on Tuesday
while Belgium will offer three- to 14-year maturities.
As one of the euro zone's top-rated issuers, along with
Germany, Finland and Luxembourg, the Netherlands is expected to
draw sturdy demand for its bonds despite recent political
problems.
Dutch borrowing costs briefly rose last month after the
government collapsed over deficit-cutting plans but reversed
after the cabinet and opposition parties thrashed out a new
budget deal. The Netherlands will hold elections on Sept. 12.
"In general we've seen good demand for Dutch bonds across
the curve ...Should you remain in this risk-off environment the
demand for triple A assets is likely to remain high," Bradley at
Citi said.
Two-year Dutch bonds yielded 0.24 percent on Friday.
(Graphics by Kirsten Donovan and Vincent Flasseur, editing by
Nigel Stephenson)