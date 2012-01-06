* Italy, Spain offer litmus test of crisis-fighting efforts
* Spain seen especially pressured in supply packed week
* Austrian sales test investor confidence over Hungary risks
By William James
LONDON, Jan 6 Efforts to address the euro
zone debt crisis face their first major test of 2012 at Italian
and Spanish bond auctions next week which will gauge the
willingness of investors to plough more money into the region's
troubled sovereigns.
Both countries have an uphill struggle to convince investors
they can raise enough money to pay back a mountain of maturing
debt in 2012 with low growth, weak public finances and downgrade
threats driving borrowing costs to unsustainable levels.
Spain will launch a new three-year bond alongside sales of
two existing bonds while Italy is also expected to announce an
auction of bonds maturing in 2015 and may add other lines.
The Italian and Spanish auctions will be the focus of a
tightly packed supply schedule, which will also see sales next
week from triple-A issuers Germany, Netherlands and Austria,
expected to total more than 21 billion euros
"The market clearly doesn't believe the last summit is a
solution to the crisis. These bond will most likely get sold,
but the real issue is the yield they have to pay to borrow the
money," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Bloxham
Stockbrokers in Dublin.
After a torrid start to the year, Italian bond yields stand
at more than 7 percent, above the level at which investors
abandoned Greece, Portugal and Ireland, while Spanish yields are
rising back towards that danger point after a series of grim
budgetary projections.
"Even though the refinancing needs for Italy are
actually more pronounced, we see Spain to be under more pressure
given the persistent negative news flow and two auctions over
the next two weeks," said Norbert Aul, strategist at RBC Capital
Markets in London.
Yields on both Italian and Spanish debt were seen climbing
early next week in the run-up to the sales, extending a rise of
27 and 61 basis points on the countries' respective 10-year bond
yields this year.
Demand for the debt was likely to come from domestic banks
which traditionally provide much of the bidding for Italian and
Spanish bonds, analysts said, with longer-term investors such as
pension and insurance funds still expected to steer clear.
A huge surplus of cash injected into the banking sector by
the European Central Bank has also spurred some demand for
shorter maturity peripheral debt, tempering the rise in yields
at the short end of the Spanish and Italian curves.
AUSTRIAN PRESSURE
Despite offering rock bottom yields, German and Dutch bonds
were likely to benefit from the move into safe and liquid
assets, but fellow triple-a rated issuer Austria faced a more
difficult test of sentiment, analysts said.
Austrian 10-year bond yields have risen by a
whopping 40 bps since the start of the year as neighbouring
Hungary has descended into crisis and sparked concerns over
Austria's banking sector exposure to its neighbour.
That makes for a tough backdrop to Vienna's planned sale of
1.32 billion euros of debt, split between 2016 and 2022 bonds.
"We've seen very sizeable concession across the curve but
certainly in the 4-6 year sector...That should support at least
the shorter dated of the two sales," said Rabobank strategist
Richard McGuire.
"But, clearly the uncertainty surrounding the Hungarian
situation is a negative and so the possibility of a poor result
is by no means insignificant."