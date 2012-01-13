* Spain sells 2016, 2019 and 2022 bonds next week

LONDON, Jan 13 Spain will face a tough test of investor appetite next week when it issues bonds with maturities longer than the European Central Bank loans that eased the way for Spain and Italy to issue shorter-dated paper this week.

A mass ratings downgrade, hanging over the euro zone on Friday, could make it even more difficult for Spain to persuade investors to buy its bonds.

Medium-term French debt on offer next week was expected to meet decent demand even if the anticipated Standard & Poor's downgrade took away France's cherished triple-A status. Germany's 4 billion euro sale of 2013 bonds should benefit from safe-haven flows.

S&P was set to downgrade the credit ratings of several euro zone countries later on Friday but not those of Germany and the Netherlands, a senior euro zone government source said. .

"(Spain's auction) would have been a big test without these headlines, but now it makes it even more challenging," Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank, said.

France's sale of medium-term fixed rate notes should still see decent demand as French bonds offer relatively attractive yields compared to other, less risky sovereigns, analysts said.

"At these levels (the market) hasn't been regarding it as a triple-A anymore, (so) the immediate impact for the auction coming up should be fairly limited."

Spain's 2016 bond sale on Thursday could benefit from domestic banks feeling flush with cash after the ECB flooded the market with nearly half a trillion euros in December.

But bonds maturing in 2019 and 2022 will be a harder sell, especially if a downgrade makes investors even more reluctant to hold peripheral debt over a longer horizon.

France will sell 6.5 and 8.0 billion euros of BTAN maturing in 2014, 2015, and 2016 and inflation-linked bonds on Thursday.

The safe-haven bid would help the German auction even if Germany also loses its triple-A status, analysts said.

"As it happened with the U.S. we don't think investors will dramatically change their view with regards to Germany or Finland, or these countries, just because it's no longer a triple-A, but it will most likely be more felt in the peripheral countries because it puts in doubt the viability of the EFSF as a rescue vehicle for the euro zone," Leister added.

A mass downgrade, including to France's rating, would almost certainly lead to a rating cut for the euro zone's bailout fund. See

SHORT-LIVED HOPE

Spain sold 9.99 billion euros of three- and four-year government bonds earlier this week - double its previously announced target. The sale was seen as benefiting from the ECB liquidity but still fuelled a rally in peripheral bonds. Italy sold mainly three-year debt and a relatively small amount maturing in 2018.

Even without the threat of a downgrade, next week's auctions are seen as a more sober measure of the funding capacity of Spain -- a country at the forefront of the euro zone crisis.

"For me this is going to be a much more interesting test," Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities said.

"The October 2016s, the banks will bid for that naturally for their own balance sheet purposes, July 2019, Jan 2022 will rely on some proper end-investor demand."

The yield spread between 10-year and two-year Spanish bonds has narrowed 64 basis points since the beginning of the year .

This shows the front end of the curve is being underpinned by the excess ECB liquidity, while sentiment towards long-dated peripheral bonds is still guarded, analysts said.

"As easy and as attractive it is for the treasuries to tap these shorter maturities at the moment... obviously this also has a downside in that the average maturity of the debt is decreasing and that builds up a substantial rollover risk because all this short-term debt will become due in a couple of years," Leister added.

