* Greek deal decisive for risk appetite

* Demand for 30-year may be poor at ultra-low yields

* Short-dated paper benefiting from ECB cash

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Jan 20 The outcome of Greece's negotiations with private creditors over a vital debt swap could boost or significantly dampen investor interest in next week's German and Dutch long-term government bond sales.

With 30-year yields close to record lows, the risk is that the German auction could get fewer bids than the amount on offer as seen in a previous tap of the bond in October if fears of a chaotic Greek default fade and risk appetite picks up.

The talks appeared to be advancing towards a deal on Friday, but thin volumes in German bond markets suggested that many investors preferred to stay on the sidelines before an official conclusion was announced.

"A strong bout of risk appetite next week, say that there is a really good development on the Greek PSI (private sector involvement), could prove problematic," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.

"The 30-year sector would underperform the entire curve."

The Dutch auction is likely to fare much better than the German auction in a 'risk on' scenario as demand should be ensured by a strong domestic base of pension funds and insurers, the usual buyers of ultra-long paper.

German 30-year yields were last 2.5 percent, a tad higher than their record lows and compared to levels around 2.80 percent before the previous auction in October.

Strong results seen at an Austrian syndicated debt sale of 10- and 40-year bonds on Thursday were an encouraging sign for the auctions, however.

"We have the impression that accounts are rather cash-rich, the Austrian syndications went well ... and it indicates that we see some feeding through of the positive effects liquidity has on the short-end," DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister said.

Sales of shorter-term debt out of the Netherlands, Slovakia, Germany, France and Italy next week are likely to draw strong demand as the European Central Bank's recent three-year cash injection of nearly half a trillion euros is supporting the front end of the yield curves across the euro zone.

An auction of Italian index-linked bonds is widely expected to be poorly bid as the sector has underperformed other Italian debt massively given that the ECB's government bond buying programme omits the so-called "linker" space.

The 10-year Italian inflation breakeven has halved to about 70 bps since the start of the year, highlighting the underperformance of inflation-linked BTPs relative to their nominal counterparts.

Commerzbank expects the sale to be cancelled.

GLASS HALF FULL

The zero-coupon Italian CTZ auction is expected to fare well. Demand for debt issued by the euro zone's lower-rated sovereigns has picked up this year, helped by the massive excess liquidity in the banking system.

Spain has sold significantly more than planned at its recent debt auctions, covering 20 percent of its 2012 financing plan.

"This is encouraging. For now the market is eager to see the glass half full but if we get worse headlines and worse dataflow and the focus will shift to the cost of funding," Leister said.

"For Italy, the 10-year cost is above 6.25 percent and it obviously raises some questions. For how long can they do this?"

AUCTIONS AT A GLANCE --------------------------------------------------------------

DAY ISSUER MATURITY COUPON RIC MAX AMOUNT

DAY ISSUER MATURITY COUPON RIC MAX AMOUNT

(Eur bln) Tue Netherlands Jul-2022 TBC 5.00 Wed Germany Jul-2042 3.25% 3.00 Thu Italy TBC 0.00% 3.50* Thu Italy TBC BTPei 1.50* * Barclays estimates