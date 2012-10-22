* ECB bond-buying plans curb fears of euro break-up
* Euro/dollar implied volatility drops to pre-Lehman levels
* Analysts say may be time to defend against weaker euro
* Stung in the past, many are wary of betting on euro falls
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Oct 22 Investors may have left
themselves too exposed to the risk of the euro falling, having
slashed bets against the currency since the European Central
Bank promised to stop it breaking apart.
ECB President Mario Draghi's pledge in late July to do
whatever it takes to save the euro, followed in September by a
detailed plan to buy the bonds of indebted euro zone countries,
encouraged investors to pile back into the currency as the fear
of the bloc collapsing diminished.
But some analysts and longer-term investors say it may be
time to snap up protection against the euro falling, which has
become cheap, arguing many threats to the currency remain.
Implied volatilities in euro/dollar -- a measure of expected
price swings -- are at levels not seen since before Lehman
Brothers collapsed in 2008. Risk reversals show the
premium charged to buy bets on a weaker euro hit a two-year low
last week.
Volatility often falls when the euro is rising, leading some
analysts to see it as a sign of investor complaceny.
Indeed, there are still risks stemming from a weak euro zone
economy, a possible slowdown in Asia, the U.S. presidential
election and the looming U.S. "fiscal cliff" of potential tax
increases and spending cuts, they say.
"There is a disconnect between volatility and what is going
on in the real world," said Nick Bullman, managing partner at
consultants CheckRisk, which advises on risk management on over
$35 billion of assets for pension companies, hedge funds and
fund managers.
He said investors should "take advantage of volatility in
currencies being so low", adding it was "very unlikely" it would
remain so weak.
TIMING
Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of currency research at Commerzbank,
said volatility at these levels "implies the (euro zone) crisis
is over". He has recommended clients buy 12-month options in
euro/dollar in anticipation of greater volatility.
But choosing when to move is difficult. Many investors are
cautious because if Spain applied for a bailout, this would
allow the ECB to buy its bonds and the euro should benefit.
But some analysts, including Leuchtmann, argue the euro,
which has risen more than 10 cents since hitting a two-year low
of $1.2042 in July, is unlikely to rise much further.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows
speculators have sharply reduced net short positions in the euro
from near-record levels close to 170,000 in mid-July to just
over 53,000 in the week to Oct. 16.
This suggests the euro may have limited further scope to
benefit from investors covering short positions in the currency.
Henry Lancaster, senior investment analyst at private bank
Coutts, said the euro zone crisis has been marked by cycles of
crisis, then response -- such as the ECB bond-buying plan --,
then complacency, followed by a further increase in tension.
"We're getting close to a point where sentiment could swing
round in the euro ... we could certainly see the euro move back
down towards its $1.20 lows for the year."
Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi said that if
Spain delayed applying for a bailout, investors may sell Spanish
bonds, pushing the euro down and implied volatilities up.
"We are trading at very depressed volatility levels that
could provide interesting entry points for long positions if
event risk picks up or economic data starts to disappoint again
into year-end."
ONCE BITTEN
Many investors are wary of betting on euro falls because
they have been burnt in the past.
Late in 2011, euro break-up fears prompted a scramble to buy
bets on euro falls, causing one-month risk reversals
to spike to a record high above 4.0 vols. Many
had expected the euro would drop to $1.20, $1.15 or even $1.10
in a year's time.
But in the last year the euro has not fallen below $1.20 and
risk reversals are showing only a slight bias for euro weakness.
"Maybe the market will stop betting against euro/dollar
because it could prove to be very costly," said Olivier Korber,
options strategist at Societe Generale.
He said it was risky to assume the euro would fall when the
ECB has pledged to buy peripheral debt.
But Commerzbank's Leuchtmann said investors may have made
the mistake of going from one extreme to the other, having grown
weary of expecting the euro to slide.
"Many people have been disappointed. They had expected the
euro zone crisis would have a catastrophic effect on the euro
and they are simply tired of running long volatility positions."