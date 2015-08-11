(Adds dropped word "bank" to lead)
LONDON Aug 11 The euro hit an 11-day high
against the dollar on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses, as
investors unwound euro-funded positions on the yuan after
China's central bank surprised markets by devaluing the
currency.
The euro had earlier fallen to as low as $1.0960 as
the dollar benefited from its status as a relative safe haven,
but as investors bought back the single currency, it gained 0.3
percent on the day to trade at $1.1045 by 0833 GMT.
The euro also hit a 1-1/2 month high of 6.9816 yuan
. Sterling also hit a ten-month peak against the
Chinese currency of 9.8690.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Anirban Nag)