LONDON Nov 17 Last week's Paris attacks kept
rippling through financial markets on Tuesday, with investors
buying up aerospace and defence stocks as fresh air strikes hit
Islamic State bases in northern Syria.
The STOXX Europe total market aerospace index was
up 3 percent at 1000 GMT, leading to a total gain of 4.2 percent
since the start of the week, as investors bet on an
intensification of bombing in the Middle East. On Monday, French
President Francois Hollande pledged more spending on security in
response to Friday's attacks, claimed by Islamic State.
Top gainers in aerospace and defence included Zodiac
Aerospace and Rolls Royce, both up over 4
percent, and Thales and BAE Systems, up
around 2 percent.
France invoked the European Union's mutual assistance clause
on Tuesday and asked partners for military help and other aid in
missions in the Middle East and Africa, while French warplanes
conducted a second consecutive night of strikes in Syria.
"We expect extra spending on policing, private security and
military intervention," Citi economists wrote in a note to
clients on the impact of the Paris attacks.
The aerospace industry has been under pressure from
constraints on defence budgets and general government
belt-tightening since the 2008 financial crisis, although recent
comments appeared to indicate a brighter outlook on spending.
BAE Systems said earlier this month that increases
in defence spending in the United States and other markets would
help in the longer term, even as it announced slower production
of its Typhoon fighter jet and capacity cuts.
Supplier Meggitt issued a profit warning in October
and said low oil prices had hit demand for spare aircraft parts.
Organic sales in its military division fell in the third quarter
and the company said it had been hit by a number of programme
deferrals.
Civil aerospace has also faced pressures. Rolls-Royce this
month issued its fourth profit warning in just over a year after
a slowdown in Asia hit demand for servicing older aircraft
engines.
Despite the boost to sentiment, some questioned how
substantially the outlook for the industry had changed.
"There may have been a help to sentiment but (defence)
budgets are still constrained as they are," said Edward Stacey,
an analyst at Haitong Securities.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)